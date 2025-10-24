Manufacturer buys nearby Springboro building for $1.5 million-plus

Located at 3003 S. Tech Blvd., beverage and food can manufacturer Dayton Systems Group used to occupy the property.

Records identify Brad Bachmann, chief executive of Dayton Systems Group, as the sole principal of Helvetia.

Records also give the sale date as Tuesday.

Renegade already has a facility nearby at 3363 South Tech Blvd. Renegade is a supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg — high-performance adhesives or fabrics — for the defense and commercial aerospace industries. GE Aerospace has been among its customers.

Though the building has a Miamisburg mailing address, the deed situates the property in Springboro.

Questions about the acquisition were sent to Renegade Friday.