Manufacturer buys nearby Springboro building for $1.5 million-plus

Renegade Materials Corp. bought a nearby building on South Tech Boulevard in Springboro for more than $1.5 million, new Montgomery County property transaction records show.
Renegade Materials bought the nearly 20,000-square-foot building across from Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport from Helvetia Limited, a Montgomery County limited liability company.
Located at 3003 S. Tech Blvd., beverage and food can manufacturer Dayton Systems Group used to occupy the property.
Records identify Brad Bachmann, chief executive of Dayton Systems Group, as the sole principal of Helvetia.
Records also give the sale date as Tuesday.
Renegade already has a facility nearby at 3363 South Tech Blvd. Renegade is a supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg — high-performance adhesives or fabrics — for the defense and commercial aerospace industries. GE Aerospace has been among its customers.
In 2019, Teijin Limited acquired Renegade. Based in Tokyo, Teijin described itself as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of carbon fiber products.
Though the building has a Miamisburg mailing address, the deed situates the property in Springboro.
Questions about the acquisition were sent to Renegade Friday.
