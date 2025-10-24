Breaking: Coroner’s office responds to pedestrian strike in Trotwood

Manufacturer buys nearby Springboro building for $1.5 million-plus

Renegade buys building at 3003 S. Tech Blvd.
A 2007 Montgomery County photo of part of the property at 3003 S. Tech Blvd. in Springboro.

A 2007 Montgomery County photo of part of the property at 3003 S. Tech Blvd. in Springboro.
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Renegade Materials Corp. bought a nearby building on South Tech Boulevard in Springboro for more than $1.5 million, new Montgomery County property transaction records show.

Renegade Materials bought the nearly 20,000-square-foot building across from Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport from Helvetia Limited, a Montgomery County limited liability company.

Located at 3003 S. Tech Blvd., beverage and food can manufacturer Dayton Systems Group used to occupy the property.

Records identify Brad Bachmann, chief executive of Dayton Systems Group, as the sole principal of Helvetia.

Records also give the sale date as Tuesday.

Renegade already has a facility nearby at 3363 South Tech Blvd. Renegade is a supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg — high-performance adhesives or fabrics — for the defense and commercial aerospace industries. GE Aerospace has been among its customers.

A Montgomery County photo of 3003 S. Tech Blvd.

icon to expand image

In 2019, Teijin Limited acquired Renegade. Based in Tokyo, Teijin described itself as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of carbon fiber products.

Though the building has a Miamisburg mailing address, the deed situates the property in Springboro.

Questions about the acquisition were sent to Renegade Friday.

In Other News
1
WNBA stars give advice on life, leadership during Boys & Girls Club of...
2
Coroner’s office responds to pedestrian strike in Trotwood
3
International grocery store planned in Trotwood
4
Election 2025: 4 candidates running for Vandalia-Butler school board
5
Election 2025: Six candidates vying for three Vandalia council seats

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.