MAPS: Where to do your outdoor drinking in 12 Dayton-area cities

The district adds flexibility for local residents shopping at Austin Landing, as well as residents of The Flats and guests of two hotels at the mixed-use center.

Tenants participating in the outdoor drinking district include Cyclebar, Jungle Red Salon, Firebirds, elé Cake Co., Cinepolis, Chuy’s, Anthony Vince Nail Spa and BJ’s Brewhouse

READ MORE

WEBSITE

Centerville

Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight daily

Centerville’s DORA is located at Cornerstone of Centerville, which features an assortment of retail, restaurant, office and residential uses at the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike.

Restaurants within the DORA include Bagger Dave’s Tavern, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, First Watch and Home2Suites by Hilton.

READ MORE

WEBSITE

Dayton

Hours: Seven days a week, from noon to midnight.

Starting in mid-June, most of downtown Dayton is likely to become an outdoor drinking district, which many people say is a good thing for urban vibrancy and increasing leisure spending in the heart of the city.

The Oregon District DORA is being replaced with a new downtown drinking district that is more than nine times as large. There are nearly 80 food and beverage businesses within the new downtown DORA boundaries, which includes Oregon District businesses that already participate in the existing district

READ MORE

WEBSITE

Deerfield Township

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday through Sunday, noon to midnight.

The following locations can serve DORA beverages: Bravo Italian Kitchen, Condado Tacos, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Frechie Fresh, Maplewood Kitchen and Bar, Rusty Bucket and Whole Foods Market.

WEBSITE

Fairborn

Hours: Daily from noon to midnight.

The establishment of a DORA in Fairborn was intended to encourage shopping, dining and other businesses in the area and to promote goodwill and enjoyment to patrons.

WEBSITE

Lebanon

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday-Sunday, noon to midnight

The entertainment district allows 15 additional liquor permits for new restaurants within the district.

The following establishments have the liquor permit necessary to serve DORA beverages: Doc’s Place, Elk’s Lodge, Golden Lamb, Greenhouse Café, King’s Bar and Grill, Mae Ploy’S Thai, VFW Post 6069, Villaggio’s and Catch-A-Fire Pizza.

WEBSITE

Mason

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday-Sunday, noon to midnight

The following establishments serve DORA beverages: Wildflower Café, Common Beer Company, Adesso Coffee, Pleasure Inn, VFW Post 9622, Two Cities Pizza, Quatman’s Café, American Legion Post 194.

WEBSITE

Miamisburg

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

The following businesses are where you can purchase a DORA cup in the Miamisburg DORA: Bennett’s Publical, Good Time Charlie’s, Bullwinkle’s, Legion, Eagles, Ron’s Pizza & Ribs, Plaza Theater, A Taste of Wine, Watermark, Curious Styles, Star City Brewing, Lucky Star Brewing and TJ Chumps.

WEBSITE

Piqua

Hours: Daily from noon-10 p.m.

The DORA boundaries include Fort Piqua Plaza, McColloch Square, and Lock 9 Park.

WEBSITE

Springboro

Hours: Monday-Sunday, noon to midnight.

Springboro enacted its DORA ordinance in April 2020, but it did not go into effect until Warped Wing at Wright Station obtained its liquor permit from the state and opened in August 2020. Warped Wing is responsible for the majority of DORA sales.

READ MORE

WEBSITE

Tipp City

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

The following businesses are places you can purchase a DORA cup in the Tipp City DORA, Bodega Wine & Specialty Food, Chaffee’s Brewhouse, Coldwater Café & Catering, Harrisons Restaurant, Tipp City Eagles Aerie 2201, Tony’s Bada Bing and the VFW.

WEBSITE

Troy

Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In February 2023, Troy made some changes to the DORA which expanded the boundaries during special events and hours of operation. The regular DORA covers 20.24 acres but it can now be expanded to a possible 193.44 acres for approved special events. The regular DORA boundaries are reflected in the map below.

READ MORE AND SEE SPECIAL EVENTS MAP

WEBSITE