Martin Management spends $30 million on dealership acquisitions

The company traces its origins to 1985 after founder Cornelius Martin purchased a Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership.

Today, the Bowling Green, Ky.-based business has $76 million in annual revenue with nearly 450 employees nationwide. Martin’s son, Chad Martin, serves as president, and his widow, Gail Martin, serves as chief executive.

“With three acquisitions in the latter half of 2022, this has been the fastest pace of acquisitions in company history,” Chad Martin said. “This growth is truly a testament to hard work, and our commitment to meet the needs of our customers, employees, communities, and suppliers. I also hope this acquisition serves as a reminder of my family’s continued commitment to the industry and our family business.”

Martin Management said it expects an additional $70 million in revenue from the acquisitions.