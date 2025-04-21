Meadowlark bartender who won Buckeye Vodka ‘Battle’ ready to defend title

It was paired with an Asian ground pork lettuce wrap flavored with oyster sauce, sweet bell peppers, water chestnuts, cilantro and lime.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Connelly’s inspiration for creating new drinks typically comes from food.

“Last year, I was making a lot of curries at home,” Connelly said. “The last drink was a Thai coconut curry inspired drink.”

This year’s drink is another curry variant.

From ‘beertending’ to creating cocktails

Connelly, 31, has been a bartender at Meadowlark for a little over five years.

“This was one of my favorite restaurants before I started working here,” Connelly said. “I had an acquaintance who had said something about that they needed somebody here, so I hopped on it.”

Connelly is a 2011 Oakwood High School graduate who had worked on and off at Flyboy’s Deli for eight years. Prior to coming to Meadowlark, his knowledge in the beverage industry was beertending.

With a passion for food and flavors, he learned much of what he knows from other bartenders on YouTube.

His advice to those wanting to become a bartender is to go to their favorite place and just do it.

“You learn as you go,” Connelly said.

A focus on the classics

Meadowlark is currently featuring its spring cocktail menu with drinks like the Cherry Limeade Daiquiri, Violet Sangria or the Strawberry Nanny.

“We go pretty heavy on the classics, and then we kind of modify them with whatever’s in season,” Connelly said.

Each quarter their team gets together, samples drinks and votes on their favorites for the next seasonal cocktail menu.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Connelly created the Chocolate Rain cocktail on the seasonal menu.

“It’s like a tequila chocolate negroni,” Connelly said. “Basically it’s just reposado instead of gin and then chocolate bitters instead of orange bitters and a little bit of salt. I’ve been on tequila kick recently and I love negronis.”

The classic menu features The Cosmopolitan made with Ketel One vodka, Cointreau, lime, simple syrup and cranberry nectar or The Danhattan made with rye, Antica vermouth, angostura and orange bitters.

“The Cosmopolitan is hands down our best selling drink,” Connelly said. “It’s stiff, but there’s just enough sugar and citrus in there to make it crushable.”

A favorite among the bartenders is the Paper Plane.

“Which is a modern, classic cocktail,” Connelly said. “It’s like a really bright, bittersweet bourbon drink. I think it’s a perfect spring drink.”

Connelly’s favorite part of bartending is the social aspect.

“It’s easy. It almost feels like not working,” Connelly said. “No matter what you like, we’ve got something for you.”

When Connelly isn’t behind the bar, you can find him at home with his wife, playing pickleball or at his favorite watering hole — Partner’s Bar on Patterson Road in Kettering.

HOW TO GO

Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders is 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton. Tickets range from $40 to $70.

Restaurant expected to participate include Amber Rose, The Dublin Pub, El Meson, The Florentine, Manna Uptown, Meadowlark, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Smith’s Boathouse and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar.

For more information, visit dineoutdayton.com/event/buckeye-vodka-battle-of-the-bartenders.