Medical helicopter called to Darke County crash

A medical helicopter was called to a reported crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.
Darke County dispatchers said that the crash was reported at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road in Greenville Twp. and confirmed that a medical helicopter was called to the scene.
Further information was not immediately available, but dispatchers said that more information would be released by the sheriff’s office later.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
