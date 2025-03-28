Miami County man convicted in father’s murder sentenced to more than 30 years

He received 30 years to life for an aggravated murder conviction and a mandatory three-year sentence for a firearm specification.

The three-year sentence is to be served before the murder conviction, according to court records.

In February, Davis pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his father 54-year-old Daniel H. Davis Sr.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 30, Miami County sheriff’s deputies responded to their home in the 5000 block of Monroe Concord Road in Union Twp. for a shooting.

Davis Jr. shot his father twice in the head, according to court records.

“(Davis Jr.) came home, retrieved his firearm and said let’s talk,” read the sentencing. “Four minutes later, the victim was shot and believed to be dead.”

Davis Jr.’s stepmother and half-brothers were home at the time of the shooting.

He reportedly called 911 after the shooting and confessed.

“The defendant was interviewed and testified that his anger for his father turned into hate and he convinced himself the only way to relieve (the defendant’s) misery was to kill his father,” the judge wrote.

Wall noted Davis Jr. was unlikely to reoffend, adding there were other people in his life he had been angry with but handled each situation appropriately.

As a result, she determined life without parole would not be appropriate.

"However, the seriousness of the murder, the relationship of the victim and the serious psychological harm to the step-mom requires the court to impose a serious sentence," Wall concluded.