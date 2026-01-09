Miami County man remains incompetent to stand trial in death of father

A Covington area man charged with murder in the May 2022 stabbing of his father continues to be incompetent to stand trial and, as a result, will remain at the Northwestern Ohio Behavioral Health Center, a Miami County judge ruled Jan. 6.

Mark Mayor, 50, faces charges of murder and felonious assault in the May 22, 2022, death of David Mayor, 72, at their Newton Twp. home.