Miami County man remains incompetent to stand trial in death of father

The Miami County Courthouse is located in downtown Troy.

A Covington area man charged with murder in the May 2022 stabbing of his father continues to be incompetent to stand trial and, as a result, will remain at the Northwestern Ohio Behavioral Health Center, a Miami County judge ruled Jan. 6.

Mark Mayor, 50, faces charges of murder and felonious assault in the May 22, 2022, death of David Mayor, 72, at their Newton Twp. home.

Mark Mayor pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was found incompetent to stand trial. He has been held for treatment at the behavioral health center, previously known as the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, since.

At the recent two-year report on his condition, Mayor was found incapable of understanding court proceedings against him and incapable in assisting in his defense. Judge Jeannine Pratt found he remains incompetent to stand trial and ordered his continued commitment for inpatient treatment including administration of medication.

