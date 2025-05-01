Miami Twp. official won’t face state investigation

Trustees reported him for violating state laws and township policies, sending the case to the Ohio Auditor’s Office for investigation.

“Miami Twp.’s fiscal controls appropriately flagged and halted the attempted transaction, so the Auditor of State’s Office will not be launching an investigation,” Auditor of State’s office spokesman Marc Kovac told this news outlet.

At the request of the township’s legal counsel, the Auditor of State’s office provided additional information related to Ohio’s Fiscal Integrity Act, which Kovac said includes steps involved in seeking to remove someone from office.

Reached for comment by this news outlet, Matthews said “it’s up to the citizens of the township to file a complaint with the auditor’s office if they feel an elected official should be removed, not the township.”

“I’m surprised that they are doing that, but happy to hear the auditor’s office is not taking it up as an issue.”

The lawsuit, filed by township officials in April in Montgomery County, says Matthews acted without approval when he made financial agreements, including two deals totaling $9.7 million to buy 3,000 gold coins at a price above market value. He also allegedly arranged for the coins to be stored in Texas for an annual fee.

Matthews has until May 13 to file a response.