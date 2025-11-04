Breaking: Polls are open: What you need to know for Election Day

Miami Valley Hospital buys local church property for nearly $2 million

Hospital buys property of Lutheran church in Englewood.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Montgomery County Auditor's Office photo
Miami Valley Hospital recently purchased church property in Englewood for $1.88 million, Montgomery County property records show.

The church — Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Englewood — is located at 9100 N. Main St., nearly adjacent to Miami Valley North Hospital at 9000 N. Main.

ExploreSecond furlough notice hits Wright-Patterson civilians as government shutdown enters second month

A spokesman for Premier Health, the hospital system that includes Miami Valley, said the hospital currently has no plans for the newly purchased property.

A message seeking comment was left with the church, whose website indicates that the church and its services remain at 9100 N. Main.

County records give the sale date as Oct. 24.

Miami Valley Hospital North opened in 1995 in Englewood as a campus of what had been Good Samaritan Hospital, which closed in July 2018. In 2018, the campus became part of Miami Valley Hospital, which also has a South campus in Centerville.

In 2018, Premier Health officials said the aging Good Samaritan Philadelphia Drive campus was expensive to maintain, and the facility was operating at half its capacity, with many of its services available only five miles away at Miami Valley Hospital off Main Street south of downtown Dayton.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.