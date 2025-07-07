Miamisburg industrial property sells for hefty $14.5M

Breaking: Agnes restaurant on Wayne Avenue to partially open Tuesday

In 2021, Heritage Acquisitions LLC purchased an industrial building at 511 Byers Road in Miamisburg from Industrial Commercial Properties LLC for $10.8 million. CONTRIBUTED

In 2021, Heritage Acquisitions LLC purchased an industrial building at 511 Byers Road in Miamisburg from Industrial Commercial Properties LLC for $10.8 million. CONTRIBUTED
A big Miamisburg industrial property has a new owner.

A limited liability company tied to Rood Investments, a Vancouver, Wash. real estate investor, purchased the 199,048-square-foot building at 511 Byers Road for $14.5 million, new local property records show.

This building has been on the market before. In December 2021, the property was purchased by Heritage Acquisitions LLC from developer Industrial Commercial Properties LLC for $10.8 million.

Describing itself as a “real estate focused family office,” Rood Investments said its real estate portfolio includes direct and passive ownership in properties across the country, including multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical, retail, office and other types of sites.

Chris Fine, Miamisburg’s economic development director, said city officials were aware the building was for sale, but he said the city has not yet heard from the new owner.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company.

In recent years, the building has been home to businesses such as the former Cornerstone Research Group, Lexus of Dayton and engineering company Advantic, which relocated from Kettering in early 2020.

Montgomery County auditor’s records give the sale date as June 26. The sale appears to give Rood its first property in Ohio.

