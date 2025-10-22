Miamisburg man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen at Dayton party

• Guilty plea: Dexter P. Williams pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. • Dismissed: One count of rape was dismissed, according to court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

What was he accused of?

• Sexual assault: Williams allegedly assaulted a teenager at a Christmas party in Dayton on Dec. 18, 2023.

The 17-year-old year old told Dayton police she was sleeping on a couch and woke up to Williams raping her, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Inappropriate comments: Prior to the assault, Williams reportedly made inappropriate comments and tried to kiss the girl.

“(The teen) told him no several times advising she was only 17 years old and he was a grown man,” an affidavit read.

What happens next?