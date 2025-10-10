Miamisburg teachers to stay after Charlie Kirk comments

Following a closed-door executive session that lasted more than two and a half hours, the five school board members voted against recommendations by Superintendent Stacy Maney to terminate the teachers.

Scores of community members attended to meeting, with about a dozen of them taking to the microphone during public comments before the vote to voice their support for the teachers.

In written comments in the days following the shooting death of Kirk at an even in Utah, Aylward said that Kirk ““has been calling for this” and “I have seen dozens, probably hundreds of Democratic politicians condemning this and expressing sympathy for his family. Please cite for me any example of Trump expressing condolences for victim that was a Democrat. Like the Minnesota politicians or Paul Pelosi. I’ll wait.”

Another post read, “ALL forms of gun violence are unacceptable and what happened to Charlie Kirk today was unconscionable. How about everyone throwing up “Prayers for Charlie” (which is great) also throw up prayers for three kids shot in their school today in Colorado, or the countless other mass shootings that keep happening in our country? Being frustrated at the apparent hypocrisy of seemingly only caring about gun violence when it’s a right-wing celebrity is not the same as celebrating what happened to Charlie Kirk. How about we care about ALL gun violence and finally do something about the guns?”

A 32-second audio clip reportedly recorded of O’Connor in the classroom and posted by others on social media said, “you should be allowed to say whatever you want without violence being inflicted upon you ... he like I said, was an absolute, terrible person, the things that he had said, violence is not the answer is what it comes down to, because it violates those founding ideas.”