Miamisburg to upgrade aquatic center with splash pad

Miamisburg is adding a new attraction to Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center next year just in time for the facility’s 25th anniversary.
A splash pad at the aquatic center, 400 S. Heincke Road, will feature several main interactive elements, plus 14 other features that have 60 other nozzles of water spraying in the splash pad, according to Miamisburg Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Davis. That will give the new attraction 120 water nozzles compared to 14 water nozzles at downtown Miamisburg’s Riverfront Park, Davis said.
“So it’s kind of a night and day difference of what the scope of this splash pad is,” he said. “We think that the aquatic center environment and what the customers have asked for, this kind of fits the bill with what they’re looking to have up there.”
The splash pad became a concept last off-season as the city embarked on two major capital improvement projects at the aquatic center ahead of the 2021 season, replacing the pool’s shell, floor and walls and replacing its white stone gutter system with a stainless steel system. During that project, it become evident that some of the water spray features at the facility had some leaks, Davis said.
City officials then worked to determine what could replace that element of play with something easy to maintain, looking to Miamisburg’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for guidance. The board suggest the city look at splash pad, so city officials talked with the public this summer, getting “a lot of positive feedback” that a splash pad would increase visitation and satisfaction while visiting the facility.
“As we designed this splash pad, we talked about how can we make this inclusive, accessible and so that each person could create their own path of play,” David said. “If you want to get soaked, great, go hang out near the Flash Flood. If you just want to get misted, sure, there’s a Wheel Flex there that just sprays mist at you. Everyone has an opportunity to play here.”
City officials considered three splash pad concepts at three different price points — low, medium and high — and eventually opted for the lowest price point, Davis said.
Cost of the equipment is $161,302 and installation will cost $178,832, Davis said. Total cost of the project, including a yet-to-be-determined expense for a sitting wall providing a barrier between the splash pad and the pool, is not to exceed $400,000 and will be paid from the city’s Capital Improvement Plan fund, he said.
City council at its Oct. 5 meeting approved ordinances authorizing a contract for the purchase of the equipment and for its installation.
Equipment is being ordered this month with site work carried out this fall and winter, Davis said. The splash pad should be fully operational prior to opening day next year.
Miamisburg first opened a pool for its residents in 1936, he said. Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center made its debut in 1997, so the opening of the new splash pad launch coinciding with the pool’s 25th anniversary makes 2022 “a big year for us,” Davis said.