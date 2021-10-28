Miamisburg to upgrade aquatic center with splash pad

City officials then worked to determine what could replace that element of play with something easy to maintain, looking to Miamisburg’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for guidance. The board suggest the city look at splash pad, so city officials talked with the public this summer, getting “a lot of positive feedback” that a splash pad would increase visitation and satisfaction while visiting the facility.

“As we designed this splash pad, we talked about how can we make this inclusive, accessible and so that each person could create their own path of play,” David said. “If you want to get soaked, great, go hang out near the Flash Flood. If you just want to get misted, sure, there’s a Wheel Flex there that just sprays mist at you. Everyone has an opportunity to play here.”

City officials considered three splash pad concepts at three different price points — low, medium and high — and eventually opted for the lowest price point, Davis said.

Cost of the equipment is $161,302 and installation will cost $178,832, Davis said. Total cost of the project, including a yet-to-be-determined expense for a sitting wall providing a barrier between the splash pad and the pool, is not to exceed $400,000 and will be paid from the city’s Capital Improvement Plan fund, he said.

City council at its Oct. 5 meeting approved ordinances authorizing a contract for the purchase of the equipment and for its installation.

Equipment is being ordered this month with site work carried out this fall and winter, Davis said. The splash pad should be fully operational prior to opening day next year.

Miamisburg first opened a pool for its residents in 1936, he said. Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center made its debut in 1997, so the opening of the new splash pad launch coinciding with the pool’s 25th anniversary makes 2022 “a big year for us,” Davis said.