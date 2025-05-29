Midnight Coffee Club is a new small-batch roastery in Dayton

4 oz. bags for $5

8 oz. bags for $9

12 oz. bags for $13

16 oz. bags for $17

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Jacob Stoll, a Huber Heights native, was managing FitFam Nutrition on Chambersburg Road when he became friends with Jim Gano.

“He has lofty goals and I do too,” Gano said. “He was pitching ideas for possibly a gym or other different adventure capitalist ideas and then I didn’t say any of them were not feasible, but it was like here let’s reverse engineer it, let’s break it down and see if it makes since for us.”

The one idea that stuck was coffee.

Midnight Coffee Club was originally going to be a 24-hour brick-and-mortar coffee shop appealing to second- and third-shifters, but the owners decided to start off small.

Gano said they wanted to make sure they are providing a quality product before using it to create a menu. If all goes well, next steps could include a coffee truck and then a brick-and-mortar.

The idea for Midnight Coffee Club was pitched in 2023. In the fall of last year, they ordered their first roaster.

“It was a lot of research and development on our part,” Stoll said. “You have to nail down your profiles in your roast. You have to track it — times, temperatures. When you go in. When you go out.”

The owners decided to start with beans from Brazil and Costa Rica because they were going for a lighter, citrusy flavor for the summer.

After giving samples to family and friends, they officially launched Midnight Coffee Club on May 2 via a Facebook post. Since then, they’ve fulfilled 90 orders.

For an avid coffee drinker, a 12 oz. bag is likely to last a week, the owners said.

In the future, they plan to offer 48 oz. bags as well. Prices are likely to change based on where the bean comes from, the quality of the beans and notability of the farmers.

The owners are not doing this full-time, but Stoll, who is 21, hopes to one day. He’s currently an inventory specialist at Copart in Moraine.

Gano, who is 29, has worked in cybersecurity for the Department of Defense since graduating from Wright State University in 2018. He is originally from Mechanicsburg.

The duo is open to teaming up with other local businesses to sell their coffee in stores.

For more information or to place an order, visit mcc-dyt.com or the roastery’s Facebook or Instagram (@mcc.dyt) pages.