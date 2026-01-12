Moeller Brew Barn founder sentenced in Mercer County for passing bad checks

The plea came as A.M. Scott Distillery, operator of Moeller Brew Barn, this month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Scott, 44, helped expand Maria Stein-based Moeller Brew Barn to Troy in 2019, followed by Dayton and Monroe in 2022. The Monroe location on Ohio 63 closed in September 2023. The Troy facility shuttered operations in September 2024. The Dayton location, across from Day Air Ballpark, shut its doors three months later.

Scott sold his interest in the company in 2022, and soon after announced plans to open a live entertainment venue, cocktail bar and retail store in Troy’s downtown Mayflower building after it was purchased by local entrepreneur and former NFL lineman Wes Martin. Scott is no longer involved in the project as of January 2025. The Mayflower building is listed with Coldwell Banker’s commercial real estate division for $2.8 million.

Scott, his business partner Nicholas Moeller, and others were named defendants in a September 2024 civil lawsuit filed by an investor in Shelby County, which alleged Scott “knowingly and intentionally treated separate and distinct limited liability companies, with separate owner structures, operating as licensed breweries in the State of Ohio as one entity — all under the name ‘Moeller Brewing Barn.’”

The lawsuit alleged a total of 18 different counts, including unjust enrichment and breach of fiduciary duties involving several businesses, was dismissed without prejudice on Dec. 19, Shelby County court records show. When a case is dismissed without prejudice, it means that the person whose case it is can try again.

In another case, this one filed in Miami County, Scott was named as a defendant in a suit involving The Clock Tower project in Plain City. Partners claimed Scott failed to provide requested information and engaged in misconduct. Action in this case was stayed in 2024 when Chapter 7 bankruptcy was filed and again with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Scott also received about $400,000 in loans from the city of Troy — as well as grants from the state — for the Moeller Brew Barn location in Troy and A.M. Scott Distillery in the Mayflower building.

Both businesses are now defunct, and Troy officials said previously the city is weighing its options for recouping the business loan funds.

Grant Kerber, Troy’s city law director, said Jan. 8 the city was preparing a proof of claim so it can collect any assets available for creditors.

“There is a lien attached to various items of personal property located within the Mayflower building. The city has obtained an appraisal of this property and determined that this property has more value to a prospective purchaser of the Mayflower building rather than seizing and selling these items at auction,” Kerber said via email.

“If a prospective buyer wishes to purchase the building, the city has informed the building owner that negotiation will be necessary for the prospective purchaser to pay the city to partially satisfy the money due to the city,” he said. “Further, the city has initiated discussions with a guarantor on the notes payable to the city. The city is hopeful that it can also collect a portion of the money due from the guarantor to offset some of this balance.”