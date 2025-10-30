Montgomery County commission awards $500K to Foodbank ahead of SNAP disruption

“The food bank has been on the front lines of mobilizing and quickly meeting the growing need in our community,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “Over the past several months and the days ahead, Montgomery County families will turn to the food bank for help. This funding ensures that they have the resources to respond quickly and to deliver the food to the people that are most in need.”

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services warns if the federal government shutdown continues, there will be a delay in new issuances of SNAP benefits beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. And the Trump administration has said it would not tap into nearly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the food assistance program powered.

More than 1.4 million Ohioans use federal food assistance, according to state data. In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on SNAP to help feed their families.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said the decision to provide additional support to Foodbank Inc. is a move the county is making to support an anticipated uptick in families seeking food assistance through their local pantries.

According to the Foodbank, Inc., roughly one in four children don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“Right now, families are extremely anxious and unsure of what the future will bring. They are doing everything they can to stretch what little they have to make things come together,” said Rice. “We know that when families start to worry about their next meal, there’s no time to wait. Partnering with the food bank is the fastest, most effective way to get help to those who need it right now.”

As federal lawmakers continue their stalemate, the Ohio General Assembly appears unlikely to step in, despite efforts by state Democrats.

On Wednesday, Ohio Senate Democrats proposed amending a bill to authorize the state of Ohio to use its nearly $4 billion “rainy day” or Budget Stabilization Fund to continue funding SNAP benefits in Ohio in the event of a federal lapse.

The proposal estimated it would cost the state about $263 million a month to fund a stopgap. The proposal would have pressed the federal government to reimburse Ohio for the funds, though a federal reimbursement wouldn’t be guaranteed.

The proposal ultimately did not go through, as Republicans who control both chambers argued that it is not the state’s responsibility to make amends for the federal government’s disputes.

And Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has said state law restricts him from stepping in unless the legislature makes a law to specifically allow the state to use its reserves.

State Sen. Willis Blackshear, D-Dayton, said on Thursday that state and federal leaders need to “step up” to ensure the veterans, people with disabilities, older Ohioans and children whom SNAP supports do not go hungry because of the federal shutdown.

“There’s still hope. There may be other alternatives, other routes we can take to ensure that those who do receive these SNAP benefits do get the benefits they need,” Blackshear said. “People are depending on us to make these decisions, and this is crucial.”

This county’s funding award comes a month after the commission canceled the fall funding cycle for its Economic Development/Government Equity program to pivot $1 million to Foodbank Inc.

ED/GE typically provides funding twice annually to support job creation, business expansion and community growth through partnerships with local jurisdictions.

Foodbank Inc. CEO Michelle Riley said her organization is grateful for the county’s support.

“If you’re in the room today, you’re here because you’re part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Riley said Thursday.