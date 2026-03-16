Montgomery County residents get $20 to Uber home on St. Patrick’s Day

The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon District, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon District, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
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Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck has announced that the office’s ArriveSafe Program, which offers free or discounted rides home for county residents, would be active for St. Patrick’s Day.

ExploreSt. Patrick’s Day 2026 events in the Dayton area

The program will offer vouchers for up to $20 off the cost of an Uber ride home from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. To get the discount, county residents can scan a QR code available on Heck’s Facebook page or the webpage for the prosecutor on the county website.

A flyer for Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck's ArriveSafe program for St. Patrick's Day 2026. PROVIDED

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The program was originally conceived as a way to prevent drunk driving, and according to the announcement has provided almost 30,000 rides since it began in 2007.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the prosecutor said that between 2019 and 2023 about 38% of all fatal crashes involved a drunk driver, and of those 70% had a driver with a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit.

“Our law enforcement partners will be out in full force on St. Patrick’s Day. They aren’t looking to ruin your fun – they’re looking to save your life and the lives of others sharing the road with you,” Heck said.

He urged residents to take advantage of the program, saying, ““Remember, the life you save may be your own!”

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