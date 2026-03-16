Montgomery County residents get $20 to Uber home on St. Patrick’s Day

The program will offer vouchers for up to $20 off the cost of an Uber ride home from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. To get the discount, county residents can scan a QR code available on Heck’s Facebook page or the webpage for the prosecutor on the county website.

The program was originally conceived as a way to prevent drunk driving, and according to the announcement has provided almost 30,000 rides since it began in 2007.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the prosecutor said that between 2019 and 2023 about 38% of all fatal crashes involved a drunk driver, and of those 70% had a driver with a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit.

“Our law enforcement partners will be out in full force on St. Patrick’s Day. They aren’t looking to ruin your fun – they’re looking to save your life and the lives of others sharing the road with you,” Heck said.

He urged residents to take advantage of the program, saying, ““Remember, the life you save may be your own!”