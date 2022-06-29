Montgomery County will charge water customers convenience fee for credit card use

“The expected amount of the convenience fee will offset the credit card fees,” the director said, adding that the fees will only apply to those who use a card to pay for sewer and water services.

Montgomery County Environmental Services provides water and sewer services to 80,000 customers and serves 525,000 residents.

There is time to set up another form of payment, Hilliard said, including direct debit from a bank account where there will be no convenience fee. A person can make a cash payment in person or make a payment at five drop-off locations throughout the county.

The news of the convenience fee was met with some concern.

Zyatrice Frost, a customer of Montgomery County’s water services, said some people are already having trouble paying their bills.

“I don’t think it’s fair. We are already going through enough with the pandemic,” she said. “It’s already hard for us.”

She said that she would rather not have to carry cash to pay for her water bill .

People also voiced concern about the fee on the county’s social media page when it was announced earlier this month.

Anyone with questions about the new policy can call 937-781-2688.

Secure drop-off locations:

Montgomery County Water Services - 1850 Spaulding Road, Dayton

Montgomery County Administration Building - 451 W Third St., Dayton.

Centerville Government Center - 100 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville.

Harrison Twp. Government Center - 5949 N Dixie Drive, Dayton.

Moraine Government Center - 4200 Dryden Road, Moraine.