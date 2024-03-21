Montgomery County’s $65M sewer project near completion

Montgomery County Environmental Services officials told county commissioners on Tuesday that they expect to wrap up the project later this spring, estimating that work is approaching 90% completion.

This project included the construction of a new 70 million-gallon-per-day pump station at the Dryden Road facility in Moraine, which moves wastewater from the county’s collection system to a water reclamation plant in West Carrollton.

Pretreatment is also moving from the Dryden Road facility to West Carrollton. A new pretreatment facility at the West Carrollton location will divert large materials — ranging from hygiene products to children’s toys — out of the wastewater stream, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

Water from county sewers is treated to be safely discharged back into local rivers.

“We’re putting better quality water back into our environment,” said Montgomery County administrator Michael Colbert.

Remaining site work includes electric and pavement installation. The past two months have also seen extensive training for wastewater workers.

Montgomery County operates two wastewater treatment plants: the West Carrollton plant and another in Kettering. Collectively, these two plants treat approximately 35 million gallons of sewage daily.

The pretreatment and pumping facility at Dryden Road has been operating since 1977. Infrastructure and equipment there had reached the end of its useful life and was costly to maintain. The modernization efforts will reduce sanitary sewer overflows, according to officials.

Montgomery County has approximately 30,000 connections that flow to the West Carrollton plant.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services laboratory is also moving to downtown Dayton at the county administration building. This $6 million project was covered by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.