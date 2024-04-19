Moraine appoints Guadagno as deputy fire chief

Guadagno most recently served as shift commander, training officer, EMS chief and special operations coordinator with the Washington Twp. Fire Department, where he served for 22 years.

“I’m looking forward to working with a great group of men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve the citizens of Moraine,” Guadagno said. “I’ve involved myself in all aspects of first response and public safety in an effort to prepare myself for this opportunity.”

Guadagno earned an associate degree in fire and EMS administration from Sinclair Community College and a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management from American Military University.

He served seven years of active duty in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter and aircraft director. He spent seven years as a Department of Defense/civilian firefighter at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Governors Island in New York City.

Guadagno was strike team leader for the Ohio Homeland Security, Region 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team for 10 years and hazmat specialist with FEMA’s Ohio Task Force 1 for 20 years.

Guadagno takes over a role that most recently was occupied by Traci Kuzminski, who was sworn in as Moraine’s fire chief in February.

The Moraine Fire Division began as an all volunteer department, once a part of the former Van Buren Twp., according to the department’s website. The city incorporated in 1957, and in 1977, Moraine established a full-time fire department to serve the needs of a growing city.

The city’s population is 6,000.

Moraine averages more than 3,000 incidents a year and covers nearly 10 square miles that include an airpark, industrial areas, two major rail services, a major highway, a state route and the Great Miami River.