Moraine man accused of attacking police, strangling officer sentenced

• James A. Price was sentenced to nine months at the Correctional Reception Center, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

What did he plead to?

• He pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a peace officer on Aug. 1.

• Two additional counts of assault of a peace office and one count each of strangulation, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• On Aug. 18, 2024, officers responded to the 1600 block of Smithville Road for a report of a person down inside a vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Officers found Price slumped over inside a vehicle.

• While investigating, he allegedly became combative and started resisting.

• Price strangled an officer and assaulted two other officers, injuring one of their hands, according to an affidavit.

• He continued to be aggressive while at the hospital and kicked another officer multiple times and threatened to harm several officers, municipal court records read.