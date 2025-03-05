More details released of fatal Miami Twp. police shooting in 911 calls, body camera footage

Prior calls

Police responded to calls involving Stephenson four times in the month leading up to his death.

Two of the incidents were listed as domestic and the others were a disorderly and a mental health call.

On Jan. 28 his mother reported Stephenson was breaking and throwing things in the house, according to the call detail report. Police stood by as he gathered his things and left the home.

Stephenson was trespassed from an Everybody Fitness on Kingsridge Drive after he was reportedly throwing weights and and trying to fight a person on Feb. 17.

Around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 18 police responded to the Sawgrass Drive home for mental health assistance.

His mother and grandmother expressed concerns for him and said he was released from a mental health clinic in October, according to an incident report. His grandmother also believed Stephenson was experimenting with methamphetamines.

While waiting for Stephenson to come home, his mother shared a video of Stephenson acting abnormally with police.

“He was ranting about trauma, vapes and different pills,” the report read.

Officers conducted a traffic stop with Stephenson and he reportedly admitted to pushing his mother and grandmother.

He was charged with domestic violence and domestic violence threats and arrested.

Just before 6 p.m. on the same day, police received another report from Stephenson’s mother stating he was delusional and thought people were trying to kill him.

After police spoke to Stephenson, they determined there wasn’t enough to force him to go to the hospital, according to the call detail report.

“Jayden and his parents talked some things out while we (were) there,” the report read. “Both parties seemed to agree both care for each other and will talk things out if need be.”

Officer-involved shooting

Around 2:06 p.m. on Feb. 19, his mother reported Stephenson pulled a pocketknife on her and other family members.

“He’s got a mental illness,” she said in a 911 call. “There is something going on with him.”

His mother said he used to be on Lithium but hasn’t been taking any medication.

She added he had just been released from jail.

“They ended up pressing charges against him because they thought the judge would make him get help and they just released him the next day,” she said.

While on the phone with dispatch, Stephenson reportedly started coming at the family with the knife.

His mother and the rest of the family were able to get outside as police arrived on the scene.

Body camera footage shows officers on the scene speaking to Stephenson inside the house.

The video shows Stephenson sitting in a chair and holding what appears to be a knife on his lap.

Officers repeatedly ask Stephenson to drop the knife, and he repeatedly refuses. After speaking for a few minutes, Stephenson begins asking police to get his car and asks several times for them to go get it.

After a few more minutes, Stephenson gets up and begins to go further into the house. In the video, police fire a Taser and beanbag shotgun at him, and he runs, followed by officers.

The video shows police pursue Stephenson to an upstairs bedroom, and after kicking open the door find him lying on the floor of a connected bathroom, still appearing to hold the knife.

Officers order Stephenson to drop the knife again, and when he refuses they use a Taser on him, and soon after shoot him with the beanbag shotgun, footage shows.

Video footage shows Stephenson jump to his feet, still seeming to hold the knife, and rush toward police. Multiple gunshots are heard, and Stephenson falls down.