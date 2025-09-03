More homes coming to fast-growing Xenia neighborhood

Xenia City Council voted Aug. 28 to approve the third phase of construction for Summer Brooke South, located in the northeast part of the city.

The project will extend Brooke and Ashbrooke lanes to a new street parallel to Highlander Drive, and Ashbrooke Lane will extend further to a temporary dead-end, starting what will become an section of homes in the future, according to city documents.

The project will also preserve an open green space next to Greene County’s Mound Preserve and Old Town Creek.

The original plans for Summer Brooke South were approved in 2022, city documents show. Plans for the entire neighborhood include a total of 177 homes which are expected to be complete by 2026.

Xenia has been experiencing a boom in housing developments at the edges of the city in the last five years. Summer Brooke South, Edenbridge, Grandstone Trace, between the end of Hollywood Boulevard and Fairground Road, and Wright Cycle Estates are a selection of neighborhoods that have seen construction or expansion.