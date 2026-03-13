More than 5,800 without power as strong winds hit the Miami Valley

Strong, gusty winds knocked down tree branches and power lines, causing thousands of people to lose power in Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley Friday afternoon.
As of 1:40 p.m., more than 5,800 people were without power in the region.
Montgomery County had thousands of residents without power, with approximately 2,000 outages reported near Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
An estimate restoration time was not available.
The following outages have been reported as of 1:40 p.m.
AES Ohio
• Darke County: 516
• Greene County: 221
• Miami County: 104
• Montgomery County: 3,289
• Preble County: 66
• Warren County: 468
Ohio Edison
• Champaign County: 105
• Clark County: 298
Duke Energy
• Butler County: 149
• Montgomery County: 522
• Warren County: 90
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