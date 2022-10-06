dayton-daily-news logo
Motorcyclist in hospital after rear-ending other vehicle on I-75 in Moraine

Local News
By
54 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after rear-ending another vehicle on northbound Interstate 75 in Moraine late Wednesday.

According to Moraine police, the crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. on I-75 near Dryden Road.

Medics took the motorcyclist to Kettering Health Main Campus, formerly known as Kettering Medical Center. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but that the scene had been cleared by midnight.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

