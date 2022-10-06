Motorcyclist in hospital after rear-ending other vehicle on I-75 in Moraine

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after rear-ending another vehicle on northbound Interstate 75 in Moraine late Wednesday.
According to Moraine police, the crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. on I-75 near Dryden Road.
Medics took the motorcyclist to Kettering Health Main Campus, formerly known as Kettering Medical Center. Their condition is currently unknown.
Police said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but that the scene had been cleared by midnight.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Jet goes off runway while landing, briefly closes Dayton International...
2
Bennett, Matthews vying for open statehouse seat in Warren County
3
Fairborn, Bath Twp. rip EPA for finger-pointing, lack of action in...
4
RTA changes plan, won’t eliminate key bus route after Trotwood...
5
Dayton not renewing contract with ShotSpotter program
About the Author