Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Trotwood

Anyone with information related to the crash should call Investigator M. Richardson at 937-854-7231 or email mrichardson@trotwood.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to Miami Valley Crime Stopper at 937-222-STOP (7856) or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

The crash was one of at least three fatalities reported over the weekend in the region.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Kenson Bell, of Brookville, died after a vehicle crashed into a home in Perry Twp.

Brookville Fire Chief Ron Fletcher said the vehicle went airborne and landed on the house’s porch roof, causing it to collapse. The vehicle then rolled through the side yard and caught fire.

That afternoon, a Huber Heights motorcyclist died following a crash in Warren County.

Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving on state Route 73 near U.S. 42 in Wayne Twp. when the motorcycle went off the side of the road and hit a culvert, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was thrown from the motorcycle as a result. Crews pronounced Kinney as deceased at the scene.

There have been at least 825 fatal crashes reported in Ohio this year, including 39 in Montgomery County, according to OSHP data. Three of the fatal crashes reported in Montgomery County involved a motorcycle and three involved failure to yield.