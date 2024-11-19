Multiple injuries reported, CareFlight called after Trotwood crash

34 minutes ago
Multiple injuries were reported and a medical helicopter were called after a crash in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Little Richmond and N. Snyder roads.

Dispatchers asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post to handle the crash at 4:58 p.m.

OSHP said that the crash involved two vehicles, and caused multiple injuries, though the exact number and their severities were not known.

Highway patrol dispatchers said that CareFlight was called to the scene, and multiple people were taken to area hospitals by ground ambulance as well.

OSHP said that emergency crews from Trotwood and Moraine were on scene when they arrived. Moraine dispatchers said that they were aware of crews in that area, but were not aware of any incident they were responding to when they went to help with the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

