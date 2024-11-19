Multiple injuries reported, CareFlight called after Trotwood crash

Dispatchers asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post to handle the crash at 4:58 p.m.

OSHP said that the crash involved two vehicles, and caused multiple injuries, though the exact number and their severities were not known.

Highway patrol dispatchers said that CareFlight was called to the scene, and multiple people were taken to area hospitals by ground ambulance as well.

OSHP said that emergency crews from Trotwood and Moraine were on scene when they arrived. Moraine dispatchers said that they were aware of crews in that area, but were not aware of any incident they were responding to when they went to help with the crash.

