‘My reputation has been damaged;’ Salon owner closed by First Street fire speaks out; city responds

But the city’s concerns with the building allegedly conflict with that of an engineer hired by building owner Paul Hutchins, who said the two retail spaces were structurally sound.

Jane Scott, who owns Lisse Beauty Bar, told the Dayton Daily News that at the time, city employees had turned away her customers at her door, saying the building was going to be torn down.

“My reputation, my business’ reputation has been damaged,” Scott said. “(They) told them that that building was going to be demolished, my business was closed.”

”It’s just pouring more fuel on the fire," she said.

Scott added that she has lost half of the technicians that worked and rented space at her salon, in addition to customers.

Scott opened Lisse Beauty Bar on St. Patrick’s Day in 2018. Now, with her business approaching its eighth anniversary in downtown Dayton, she says she’s considering moving elsewhere.

“I started business with money I took out of my 401K,” she said. “And I came to downtown Dayton. That was where I was raised.”

“If the city ... could do this to two businesses that have been established for some years with only speculative reasons, they would do it to any other business,” she said.

Dayton Director of Planning, Neighborhoods and Development Steven Gondol told Dayton city commissioners during their Wednesday meeting that city officials have “considerable concerns” with the integrity of the building at 21-29 W. First St.

Key requirements for the two businesses to reopen, according to the city’s presentation, vary. For Rabbit Hole Books, the business may reopen once the building owner installs a sidewalk protection system to “ensure safe pedestrian access.”

Gondol said that for Lisse Beauty Bar, the estimated delay for reopening is significantly longer due to the needed repairs to that portion of the building. The city is working with the Downtown Dayton Partnership to find an alternate location for the business as repairs progress.

The salon’s current business location can reopen after the city receives a structural engineer’s report and repair drawings. The city can then issue a work permit for the repair job.

Gondol said that in August, the city’s downtown team assessed buildings in the city’s core.

“I’m really grateful for my team that’s been doing that, as unfortunately, there are a number of structures downtown that have been kind of neglected. So we’re moving on really trying to work with those owners to make improvements,” he said. “We want to get to them before we have to get to these emergency vacations.”

On Feb. 19, a week after the fire, the Dayton Fire Department inspected the First Street Parking garage, which shares a wall with Rabbit Hole Books, with members of the city building department, according to an inspection report obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

That inspection logged nine code infractions, including electrical hazards, falling concrete, several broken windows, holes in the decking of the garage and other damage to the building’s facade, according to the report.

“There are numerous areas throughout building that raise concern regarding structural deterioration. Spalling is evident in numerous areas on each level and presenting with exposed rebar, Much of the rebar showing severe decomposition to the point of breaking connection, which could impact load-bearing capabilities,” according to a March 9 Dayton Fire Department inspection history report for the property.

The First Street garage also had inspections in 2022 and 2023, with inspectors finding a few code violations and requesting a certified electrician evaluate the building’s electrical system.