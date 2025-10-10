National Chili Month: Skyline brings back collabs with Dewey’s Pizza, Graeter’s Ice Cream

After debuting in 2024, Skyline Chili and Dewey’s Pizza have brought back the Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza (THE MEISBERGERS)

Credit: The Meisbergers

Credit: The Meisbergers

After debuting in 2024, Skyline Chili and Dewey’s Pizza have brought back the Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza (THE MEISBERGERS)
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

In honor of National Chili Month, Skyline Chili has announced the return of two, fan favorite collaborations.

Skyline Spice Ice Cream

Graeter’s has collaborated with Skyline Chili on a new limited-edition ice cream flavor. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

After rumors of a Skyline Chili-inspired ice cream broke the internet in October 2024, Graeter’s Ice Cream released a one-of-a-kind ice cream in January.

It blends Skyline Chili’s spice blend and crunchy oyster crackers with Graeter’s French Pot ice cream.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring back this unexpected flavor sensation that captured hearts and taste buds across the country. Timing the re-release with National Chili Month felt like the perfect opportunity to celebrate both our legendary flavor and this incredible partnership with Graeter’s,” said Skyline Chili CEO Dick Williams, in a press statement. “Who would have thought that our 75-year-old chili recipe would find its way into ice cream and become such a beloved treat? It just goes to show that great flavors know no boundaries.”

ExploreWATCH: We tried the limited-edition Graeter’s Skyline Spice ice cream

Skyline Spice Ice Cream is available once again, while supplies last, at Graeter’s scoop shops and as 5 oz. scoops at participating Skyline Chili restaurants.

Pints are available at select grocery retailers including Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim’s and Kroger throughout the Cincinnati and Dayton region.

Skyline Spice Ice Cream was named Dairy Foods Magazine’s “2025 Dairy Product of the year.”

Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza

After debuting in 2024, Skyline Chili and Dewey’s Pizza have brought back the Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza (THE MEISBERGERS)

Credit: The Meisbergers

icon to expand image

Credit: The Meisbergers

After debuting in 2024, Skyline Chili and Dewey’s Pizza have brought back the Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza just in time for National Pizza Month.

It’s available at all Dewey’s locations through Oct. 20.

The pizza starts with Dewey’s signature hand-tossed crust and a cream cheese base. It’s layered with Skyline Chili, mozzarella and mild cheddar, and topped with red beans and diced white onions.

After it’s baked, it’s finished with a drizzle of sour cream, fresh tomatoes and green onions.

Each pizza includes Skyline Chili’s hot sauce on the side. Customers can also add house-pickled jalapeños for a little extra heat.

ExploreWATCH: We tried the new Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza at Dewey’s
In Other News
1
Hara Arena property ‘preferred site’ for state-run mental health...
2
How area hospitals, colleges are joining forces for young adult mental...
3
Man charged after shots fired during road rage incident in Centerville
4
Deputies investigating after pedestrian critically injured in Harrison...
5
Christmas pop-up bar returns to Troy business the day after...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.