New Beavercreek office buildings set for defense-friendly areas off Col. Glenn

City staff recommended approval of all three buildings, with conditions, and the Beavercreek Planning Commission concurred in unanimous votes Nov. 6.

Yolo Development requested consideration of a 44,000-square foot, two-story office building southwest of Col. Glenn and Eastside Drive on nearly 5 acres.

The developer plans 161 parking spaces there, the city’s Planning Commission was told.

“We’ll be looking forward to another really nice development along Col. Glenn,” Michael Self, chair of the Planning Commission, said after voting to approve that building.

Dayton’s Woodard Development is the developer behind proposed two-story and three-story buildings at Mission Point.

Both of those buildings would cover a combined 137,500 square feet with 387 off-street parking spaces, according to city documents.

Developer Jason Woodard told the commission the plans were a resubmission of a proposal that had been approved earlier. The Fire Department had requested a further plan modification tied to a secondary access point, he said.

“We have no objections to the conditions that have been proposed,” Woodard said.

“I thought this sounded familiar,” Self told him.

Randy Burkett, the city’s planning and development director, told commissioners that even with prior approval, the plan needed to be reapproved. He also said there is potential for the buildings to have lab space.

Woodard’s three-story building would cover more than 82,000 square feet while the two-story structure would have 55,000 square feet.

Mission Point is just west of Interstate 675 and is already home to ARCTOS Technology Solutions.

“We’ll be looking forward to seeing this built this time, so you don’t need to come back in three years,” Self quipped to Woodard after the vote.

In September 2021, JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program grant for the Mission Point project.