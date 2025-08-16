New Beavercreek preschool opens with 16 classrooms

“Lots of books can be found inside this building, and just like every book needs a strong beginning, every child’s education needs a strong, solid foundation.” School Board President JoAnn Rigano said. “Within these walls, these kids are not only going to learn maybe their first numbers or their first letters, making new friends, but they are going to discover that learning is an adventure worth taking.”

Seven of the classrooms were converted from administrative offices previously located there. The renovations also include a multi-purpose room, preschool administration, and an enclosed glass walkway between the old preschool building and the additional rooms.

A community open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“This whole project has been about one group of individuals, and that is the kids,” Superintendent Paul Otten said. “We are so excited. This building now does not belong to the staff, to the administrators, it now belongs fully to the kids of the preschool.”

The effort to add new preschool classrooms started two years ago, said Tyler Alexander, Director of Business Services for the district.

“We all know that the preschool is where the foundation is built so that students can have success during their careers in Beaver Creek City Schools. Today is an exciting day as we open the doors to a facility that will continue to allow our preschool staff to provide exceptional supports and learning opportunities to the children,” he said.

Beavercreek City Schools also received $2 million in a Department of Defense grant last year that provides for STEM education of military children. That money is going in part towards a STEM education room in the new preschool that will be installed this fall. The educational materials fall along two themes, administrators said: the Beaver Creek Wetlands, and “forces and motion.”

Synergy and Mills Development took on the construction work. Moving administration and retrofitting the building for preschool classrooms all before the start of the school year “was really two projects in one,” said Jerad Barnett, CEO of Synergy and Mills.

“I love trying to figure out that puzzle and how we do it, and of course, do it on a budget,” he said. “Cost is extremely important to all of our users, but especially to the schools. So it was really a joy to work on.”

The district’s administrative offices have been moved out into a leased space at Apple Valley Office Park.