NEW DETAILS: County seeks more federal emergency funds to halt evictions in Dayton area

Montgomery County has distributed $17.7 million in federal emergency rental funds and plans to seek more.
The county is eligible to receive up to $5 million more to keep eligible renters impacted by COVID from being evicted, a spokeswoman said.
The county last year received $15.8 million from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The American Rescue Plan Act has provided another $6.9 million, according to the county.
The two ZIP codes receiving the most funding countywide involve Dayton, Moraine and Trotwood, records show.
Montgomery County contracts with local entities to distribute funds. Homefull, a local agency working to end homelessness, has received $7.75 million while Kettering has gotten $4.4 million and is seeking another $750,000, officials said.
Kettering’s STAY PUT program oversees funding for Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. because it is home to the municipal court that handles eviction cases for all four jurisdictions, officials said.
To date, 4,752 households countywide have received assistance, county spokeswoman Kara Hamby said.
Funding will be exhausted by Sept. 30, 2023, if not before, she added.
