NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area road work picked for $36M in new Ohio funds

The Ohio Department of Transportation will provide $3 million in new commitments to improve the Interstate 675/Wilmington Pike interchange for next fiscal year in a project involving Centerville, Greene County and Sugarcreek Twp. FILE
The Ohio Department of Transportation will provide $3 million in new commitments to improve the Interstate 675/Wilmington Pike interchange for next fiscal year in a project involving Centerville, Greene County and Sugarcreek Twp. FILE

By Nick BlizzardLondon Bishop - Staff Writer
5 minutes ago

Four road projects in Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties aimed at improving traffic flow will receive a combined $36.4 million in new funding commitments approved by the state.

The money is part of more than $292 million in new funding announced this week by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT will provide $25.6 million for work fiscal year 2023 at the U.S. 35/Valley and Trebein roads interchange in Beavercreek Twp. while earmarking $7 million in 2024 for work on U.S. 63 from Ohio 741 to Union Road between Lebanon and Monroe, according to a list approved by the Ohio’s Transportation Review Advisory Council.

That list also includes $3 million in new commitments to improve the Interstate 675/Wilmington Pike interchange for next fiscal year in a project involving Centerville, Greene County and Sugarcreek Twp. The state is also setting side $800,000 for work in 2023 in the North Dixie Drive/Northwood Boulevard and Lightner Road area.

“Our economy depends on smart investments that make our transportation system safe and efficient,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the announcement. “The projects approved today will keep our economy moving forward.”

TRAC-funded projects focus on enhancing the capacity of Ohio’s transportation system and making it more efficient, according to ODOT.

The program resumed this year after being paused in 2020 when traffic volumes across the state dipped significantly leading to a decline in revenue from the motor fuel tax, officials said.

