NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area road work picked for $36M in new Ohio funds

The money is part of more than $292 million in new funding announced this week by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT will provide $25.6 million for work fiscal year 2023 at the U.S. 35/Valley and Trebein roads interchange in Beavercreek Twp. while earmarking $7 million in 2024 for work on U.S. 63 from Ohio 741 to Union Road between Lebanon and Monroe, according to a list approved by the Ohio’s Transportation Review Advisory Council.