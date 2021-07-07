dayton-daily-news logo
Former state rep. announces bid for vacant Kettering City Council seat

John White has announced he is launching a campaign for the District 2 council seat from which five-term member Joe Wanamaker recently resigned, citing health reasons. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
By Nick Blizzard

A former state representative has announced plans to run for a vacant Kettering City Council seat.

John White has announced he is launching a campaign for the District 2 council seat from which five-term member Joe Wanamaker recently resigned, citing health reasons.

The District 2 seat expires at the end of 2023 and the Kettering’s charter mandates the slot remain vacant until after the November election, officials said.

White’s wife, Andrea, was elected to the 41st District seat of the Ohio House of Representatives in November 2020 after serving several years as clerk of Kettering Municipal Court.

White, 62, is not listed as having pulled petitions for the District 2 seat, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections website.

However, Robert L. Scott ll of Wilmington Avenue has obtained the documents to gather signatures to run for the job, records show. The deadline to file petitions for the seat is Aug. 19.

White won election to the 38th District of the Ohio House of Representatives nearly 20 years ago and served multiple terms after serving on Kettering council, records show.

White currently works with Think Tank Inc., which educates and equips organizations, communities, and ministries to empower people in poverty to create lasting and sustainable change in people’s lives, according to his announcement.

