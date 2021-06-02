NEW DETAILS: Miami Twp. OKs deal to join suburban network for faster internet

MIAMI TWP. – The township has approved an agreement join the GATEway Public Fiber Network.
The deal approved Tuesday night by trustees will provide faster, more efficient internet connectivity speeds and better data storage at a lower cost, according to the township.
By entering into a contract with the Miami Valley Educational Computer Association (MVECA) to join the 44-mile fiber optics network, the township can offer better services to the community, it said in a statement Wednesday.
Seven local municipalities are currently connected to the network include Miami Valley Communications Council members Centerville, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton.
A proposal by the association was one of three submitted to provide fiber-based internet services to both the township’s Lyons Road and Wood Road complexes, according to township records.