NEW DETAILS: NATO secretary general is coming to Dayton

Rutte will address the session’s Plenary Session and participate in a question-and-answer session moderated by the assembly’s president, Marcos Perestrello, of Portugal.

He is also scheduled to have a number of bilateral meetings, including a meeting with the American congressional delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton.

NATO’s secretary general is the organization’s top global civil servant. Rutte, a Dutch politician, has served as the 14th secretary general of NATO since October 2024.

The assembly is a transatlantic forum that brings together 281 parliamentarians from NATO’s 32 member countries. More than 500 participants are expected to visit the city, Perestrello said.

Another focus of the coming weekend’s event is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended a war in the former Yugoslavia in late 1995.