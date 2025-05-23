Breaking: Table 33 chef who cooked during Bosnian Peace Accords will make a meal for Swedish delegates in Dayton

NEW DETAILS: NATO secretary general is coming to Dayton

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addresses a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

Local News
By Thomas Gnau – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
NATO’s highest ranking representative is coming to Dayton as the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly officially opens its spring session Friday afternoon.

The NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will take part in sessions Sunday and Monday, NATO announced Friday. The assembly meets in Dayton through Monday.

ExploreNATO in Dayton on Thursday: Greetings at the airport, opening remarks, free speech zone tour and more

Rutte will address the session’s Plenary Session and participate in a question-and-answer session moderated by the assembly’s president, Marcos Perestrello, of Portugal.

He is also scheduled to have a number of bilateral meetings, including a meeting with the American congressional delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Michael Turner, R-Dayton.

NATO’s secretary general is the organization’s top global civil servant. Rutte, a Dutch politician, has served as the 14th secretary general of NATO since October 2024.

The assembly is a transatlantic forum that brings together 281 parliamentarians from NATO’s 32 member countries. More than 500 participants are expected to visit the city, Perestrello said.

Another focus of the coming weekend’s event is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended a war in the former Yugoslavia in late 1995.

