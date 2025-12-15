NEW DETAILS: Ohio tax break approved for 167 new CareSource jobs in Dayton

CareSource Management Services LLC expects to create 167 full-time-equivalent positions, generating more than $12.5 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion in Dayton, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The proposed project involves expanding the company’s existing headquarters to support back-office needs and accommodate growth from new markets, the state said.

The Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.711%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the program.

What that means: For a decade, CareSource can claim a 1.711 % credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location.

Messages seeking comment have been left with CareSource representatives about the company’s plans.

According to project notes from the Ohio Department of Development, the state was competing with Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada for the project.

The state requires CareSource to maintain operations at the project location for at least 13 years.

In all, CareSource expects to create 167 full-time equivalent employees, generating $12.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $174 million in existing payroll.

In Springboro, Riverain expects to create 48 full-time-equivalent positions, generating $9.6 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion there, according to the state.

The project here involves expanding the company by adding research and development engineers to speed CT scanning product development and help detect early lung cancer cases. TCA approved a 1.978%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

Ohio was competing with California for the project, state notes said.

In Union, Supply Technologies LLC, expects to create 57 full-time-equivalent positions, generating $3 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s consolidation in that community, the state said.

The project involves consolidating five U.S. facilities into a single central kitting and cross-docking facility to serve the North American market, the state said. The authority approved a 1.206%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

Supply Technologies sources a range of components and provides supply chain management, warehousing, and distribution for clients in the automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors.

The state board reviews applications for tax credit assistance.