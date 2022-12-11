dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Services set for Church, Miamisburg’s longest serving mayor

Local News
By
32 minutes ago

MIAMISBURG — Services have been set for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church Jr., whose 28-year tenure in that job is the longest in the city’s history.

Visitation will be held in the Richard C. Church, Jr. City Council Chambers in the Miamisburg Civic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 3 to 8 p.m.

A Masonic service is set for 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Jacob Lutheran Church at 213 E. Central Avenue in Miamisburg on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, is handling the services.

ExploreRELATED: Church a ‘force’ for Miamisburg, Dayton region as historic 7 terms near end

Church died Dec. 8 at age 81, about three years after he retired after serving as seven straight terms as Miamisburg’s mayor. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Church.

In 2019, Church had what the Ohio Municipal League called the second-longest continuous mayor’s tenure in the state.

“He proudly served his community and embraced the role of leadership,” according to Church’s obituary. “He adopted the slogan ‘Great things are happening’ and worked tirelessly to make sure those words remained accurate.”

Church was raised in Miamisburg and lived there nearly his entire life there. He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1959, where he was a member of the marching band and editor of the school newspaper, his obituary states.

ExplorePOPULAR: Demolition of 93-year-old building part of Kettering schools’ $5M deal

Attending the annual Buckeye Boys State while a student was a life-changing event for him.

“He developed a deep interest in local government and told his friends afterward that he would someday become mayor. It was a vow he kept,” according to his obituary.

Church was a challenger in his first Miamisburg mayor’s race in 1991, narrowly upsetting the incumbent in a recount.

In his last one he faced opposition, but won with a 20 percent cushion. In between, he went unchallenged in five elections.

ExploreEARLIER: Bellbrook becomes latest Dayton-area city to sue over PFAS contamination

In 1991, the Department of Energy under President George H.W. Bush announced plans to close the Mound plant, which at its peak had 2,500 jobs and then employed about 1,800.

From 1995 to 2006, the DOE awarded more than $1 billion in contamination clean-up efforts and in 2010 federal officials declared the site ready for full-scale redevelopment. Today, it is the site of Mound Business Park, the site of hundreds of jobs.

Church also worked to revitalize a decaying downtown, build the new Miamisburg High School in the city; get the Austin Boulevard/Interstate 75 interchange built and led efforts in planning Miamisburg’s bicentennial celebration in 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made in Church’s memory to the Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation or to SICSA. Condolences may be expressed at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Explore EARLIER: Fairborn approves $10M apartment building plan for TCN Behavioral Health

In Other News
1
Greenville woman killed in crash near Piqua
2
Holiday Gift Guide: Food, beverage items from region made to satisfy
3
College or not? How 7 high school seniors are deciding what to do with...
4
Dayton City Commission passes 2023 budget after strained discussion...
5
Tough call on replacing engine of beloved car

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top