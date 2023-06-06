NEW DETAILS: Suspect in deadly DMAX shooting out of ICU, still not charged

“We’ve been able to confirm that both the suspect and Mr. Allen were apparently involved in a domestic-related feud over a female who was also an employee of the facility,” he said. “During the altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen.”

Police said the suspect fired at least a dozen rounds at Allen.

The second gunshot victim was not part of the ongoing dispute. Candace Champ told the Dayton Daily News last month the other victim was her boyfriend. She said he was standing near the men when the shooting started and was hit in the foot.

DMAX is a joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors. The plant manufacturers diesel engines for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. Operations were temporarily suspended following the shooting, which also is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.