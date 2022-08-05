NEW DETAILS: Traffic delays likely near The Greene on Saturday

KETTERING — Traffic delays are expected Saturday morning and early afternoon at the County Line Road/Dorothy Lane intersection.
County Line widening crews plan to start paving the four-way crossroads at 4 a.m. Saturday with the goal of completing work there by 1 p.m., said Kettering’s Chad Ingle, a project manager.
The intersection on the west edge of The Greene Town Center, which also involves Indian Ripple and Stroop roads “will be open. But there will be delays for sure,” Ingle said.
“Whenever you (work) close to that intersection, it interrupts traffic,” he added. “And I know Saturday morning there’s going to be some interruption in traffic.”
The expansion of County Line Road from three to five lanes, from Vale Drive to Dorothy Lane, is a joint project between Beavercreek and Kettering. The work will create a wider, smoother route from Interstate 675 to Miami Valley Business Park, a jobs hub which straddles both cities.
The estimated $2.6 million project, which started in June 2021, is in its final stages. Paving started Wednesday and is expected to take about 10 days, weather permitting, according to the city.
