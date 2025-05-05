New food truck serving smash burgers, lemonades opens in Dayton

Sip N Smash is setting up at 1451 Troy St., where Grocerylane was previously located. Wright plans to set up there 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. four to five days out of the week, in addition to doing events.

Wright, who owns the food truck with his wife, Brittney, said they started serving smash burgers and lemonades under a tent last year at fairs, festivals, farmers markets and other events.

“Winter time came. We couldn’t get to the people, so we had to go up a level,” Wright said.

Smash burgers offered on the food truck include The Original featuring American cheese and a house made BBQ based sauce and The Deluxe featuring pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions and a garlic aioli.

The food truck’s signature side is the smash bites — garlic, parsley baby potatoes topped with a garlic aioli.

Customers can expect 32 oz. lemonade shake-ups with their choice of flavoring. Specialty lemonades on the menu include:

Orange Push Pop (orange and vanilla lemonade)

Blue Ocean Breeze (coconut and blue curacao lemonade)

Flamingo Island (strawberry, peach and coconut lemonade)

They also offer a Dr. Pepper drink with coconut and vanilla syrups and a Sprite drink with strawberry and vanilla syrups.

Wright is a 2013 graduate of Thurgood Marshall High School. He said it took him some time to figure out what he wanted to do career wise, but after working at Waffle House he knew the food industry was for him.

Wright has been working in bars and restaurants for about 10 years.

His favorite part is meeting new people and letting them try his food.

“Just seeing people after they take a bite of the burger and they’re licking their thumbs and their fingers” makes it all worth it, Wright said.

MORE DETAILS

Sip N Smash is available on DoorDash. The food truck offers a meal deal featuring an original smash burger, smash bites and a lemonade for $15.

On weekdays, customers can get a lunch deal featuring a smash burger and smash bites for $10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about Sip N Smash, call 937-315-0896 or visit the food truck’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages (@sipnsmashh).