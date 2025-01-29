Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar to open next week in Fairborn near Kroger

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

“Phil and myself wanted to provide a healthy option that allowed our customers a quick grab and go service. With the smoothie industry growing annually, and a push for a healthy America, we thought this would be a great industry to join,” said Danny Henry, who is a franchisee with his father-in-law, Phil Thomas.

Pulp was created by Thom Knepp in Kent, Ohio in 2005.

“Thom always had the desire to open something of his own, but it wasn’t until his first smoothie that he figured out what that “something” was,“ the smoothie bar’s website states. ”He was instantly in love with the idea of a smoothie as a quick, healthy meal and loved the fun vibe many smoothie shops gave off."

After having no luck finding a smoothie franchise he wanted to bring to Ohio, Knepp decided to develop his own concept.

“Pulp was created to be a better juice and smoothie bar,” the website states. “We created our smoothies, bowls and juices to be the best tasting you’ve ever tried. We focused on being truly healthy with our products and never compromised on quality.”

Customers can expect more than 40 customizable smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, wheat grass shots, ginger shots, blended bowls, wraps, salads and more in the 1,172-square-foot space.

Some of the franchisees’ favorite food items include the PB&G Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and Chicken Caeser Wrap. As for Smoothies, Henry likes the Mango Bomb or Orange Chill. Thomas likes The Pink Dragon.

Henry and Thomas had been eying this site for a while. They liked that it was in a well-established retail development and so close to the new Fairborn High School.

Thomas is originally from Fairborn and is a 1987 graduate of Fairborn High School. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He currently works for the USPS where he plans to retire from in the next two years.

Henry is originally from Piqua where he now resides with his wife and three kids. He graduated from Wright State University in 2012 and has worked in sales over the last 12 years.

“This has provided me the background and a feel for being an entrepreneur,” Henry said. “With these companies, they have provided me with the freedom to run my own territories from every operational aspect of the business. This led me to wanting to start my own business one day.”

In the future, they hope to open additional locations throughout the Dayton region.

For more information and updates, visit pulpjuiceandsmoothie.com or the smoothie bar’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@pulpfairborn).