NEW: Kettering schools seek state help for long-term school building plans

By , Staff Writer
29 minutes ago
Many local districts have built new schools with help from OFCC money; Kettering will begin a building assessment and master plan process

KETTERING — The Kettering school district will seek state funding for long-term improvements to buildings and facilities.

The district plans to apply for an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission program to help with long-term planning, citing a higher percentage in state funding assistance than in previous years, said Kettering Business Services Director Jeff Johnson.

Kettering has not previously participated in the OFCC new building funding program, which has helped many area schools — including Xenia, Fairborn, West Carrollton and Valley View currently — to build new schools. Kettering’s current schools were built several decades ago.

The current funding formula shows Kettering in line to receive 43% in Ohio funding through the state, about a 13% increase from what would have been possible four years ago, Johnson said.

A measure to participate in Ohio’s “Expedited Local Partnership Program” was approved by the Kettering board of education Tuesday night, he added.

The program allows school districts that are more than two years away from eligibility for state aid to receive a district-wide assessment and master facility plan, state records show.

The assessment would be at no cost to the district, Johnson said.

