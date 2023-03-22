NEW: Kettering schools seek state help for long-term school building plans

The district plans to apply for an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission program to help with long-term planning, citing a higher percentage in state funding assistance than in previous years, said Kettering Business Services Director Jeff Johnson.

Kettering has not previously participated in the OFCC new building funding program, which has helped many area schools — including Xenia, Fairborn, West Carrollton and Valley View currently — to build new schools. Kettering’s current schools were built several decades ago.