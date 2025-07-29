New Lebanon teacher among finalists for Ohio Teacher of the Year

Rhoda Nisbet, a New Lebanon Local Schools Middle School math teacher, is among the four finalists for the Ohio Teacher of the Year competition.
The State Board of Education announced the four finalists Tuesday. The other three teachers are:
- Christopher Monsour, Tiffin City Schools, High School Biology, Environmental Science, Anatomy & Physiology, State Board District 1 Teacher of the Year
- Chad Thatcher, Whitehall City Schools, High School English, State Board District 6 Teacher of the Year
- LeShun Collins, Orange City School District, Health and Physical Education, State Board District 10 Teacher of the Year
Since its inception in 1964, the Ohio Teacher of the Year program annually identifies exceptional teachers statewide celebrating their effective work in and outside the classroom, according to the State Board of Education. The program’s mission is to provide opportunities for professional learning and networking to a cohort of exemplary teachers as leaders and advocates for public education.
