‘Next wave of growth.’ Developer controls remaining open Research Park land

Explore Owner of local distribution center under state microscope for job creation incentives

“This acquisition strengthens the region’s ability to compete for major office, research, and light manufacturing users,” Dean Miller, ICP senior vice president, said in a weekend announcement. “It supports long-term job creation and provides scalable growth options for expanding local firms and companies within and relocating to the market.”

ICP is no stranger to the park. In 2022, the firm welcomed elements of key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base missions — employees of the Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — to the park, missions that leased 152,000 square feet of office space there.

ICP has been involved in the Dayton area for well over a decade, helping bring Fuyao Glass America to a former General Motors plant in Moraine, acquiring the former LexisNexis campus in Miami Twp., the former Tenneco plant in Kettering and the Harco plant in Moraine.

The company owns and operates Sixth River, a five-building assembly of offices and industrial space along Research Boulevard in the research park.

This most recent purchase is ICP’s 35th acquisition in the Dayton area having developed or redeveloped a total of almost 8.7 million square feet over the last 15 years.

“We see this as a catalyst for the next wave of growth in the Dayton region,” said Christopher Semarjian, owner of ICP. “This acquisition allows us to partner directly with companies looking for a high-quality, campus-style setting while delivering modern, purpose-built facilities that support long-term growth and job creation.”