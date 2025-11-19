No prison time for man who shut himself in Trotwood home, prompting SWAT standoff

• Probation: Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick sentenced Shawn Wheeler to up to five years of community control.

If he does not follow the terms of his probation Wheeler could serve up to a year in prison, according to court records.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Wheeler pleaded guilty to one count of inducing panic on Nov. 13.

• Dismissed: One count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Custody exchange: Around 12:47 p.m. on Aug. 15 Trotwood police responded to the 3400 block of Shiloh Springs Road to help with a child custody exchange.

The situation escalated, with Wheeler barricading himself in the home, according to Trotwood police.

• SWAT called: Montgomery County Regional SWAT responded and multiple units were evacuated at Willowood Apartments.

Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to police.