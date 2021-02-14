ODOT crews preparing for incoming winter storm, encourage drivers to stay home

As temperatures drop into single digits, ODOT crews will increase the concentration of calcium chloride, or agricultural deicer to be more effective in extreme temperatures. Any material put down on the roads for previous storms will also assist with the incoming weather, ODOT reported.

In the past week, ODOT plows were hit six times. If drivers are out on the road, ODOT encourages them to give plows plenty of space to work, as road conditions may be dangerous and result in more crashes.