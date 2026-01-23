ODOT, others preparing for up to a foot of snow, bitter cold

Crews have been notified that they will be working 12-hour shifts, and plows will be on the streets around the clock until the snow is cleared.

It will take a while, Dillon said.

“When you’re getting that amount of snow, you’re doing a lot more plowing than treating.”

The city of Dayton will begin deployment of full snow operations at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Forty-four primary snowplow drivers will operate on alternating shifts through Tuesday, according to Tom Ritchie, Dayton’s director of public works.

“This will be a challenging storm due to both the amount of snow and the extreme cold,” Ritchie said. “Our crews will be working around the clock to keep priority routes open, but we are asking residents to be patient, stay off the roads when possible and give out plow operators the space they need to do their jobs safely.”

Snow removal in the city will start with major and moderate-capacity roadways. Residential plowing is not expected to begin until Monday, according to the city.

Dillon said about half the region’s salt supply has been used this winter, leaving plenty for this weekend’s storm.

Crews will have to deal with the cold temperatures expected to accompany the snow. Temperatures under 20 degrees can hinder the effectiveness of deicer.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday, but windchill will make it feel like single digits and lower.

Dillon said ODOT crews are prepared to switch to an agricultural deicer that contains beet juice if necessary. There are no supply level issues with either deicer heading into the weekend, she said.

The fact the storm is coming on a weekend is both a positive and a negative for ODOT crews.

Dillon said there is usually much less traffic on the highways, giving plows the room they need to do their jobs. On the other hand, rush hour traffic on weekdays sometimes helps breakup snow and ice faster.

Dillon said the best bet in this case is to stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t,” she said.

Those who do venture out need to be aware of the number of plows on the streets and realize they travel slowly - no more than 35 mph average - and are weighed down.

This winter, 34 ODOT plows statewide have been involved in accidents with vehicles, including two on Friday, said Loryn Bryson, spokesperson for ODOT District 7.

Dealing with frostbite

Snow isn’t the only thing we’re facing this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday, but windchill will make it feel like single digits and lower, making frostbite a real possibility.

Frostbite most often affects the fingers, toes, nose, cheeks and ears.

Early warning signs include:

Redness or pain in any skin area.

Numbness or loss of feeling.

Pale, gray, yellow or waxy skin.

Skin that feels unusually firm or frozen.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County recommends limiting time outdoors, dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin, keeping clothes dry and avoiding alcohol before going outside.

If frostbite is suspected, action needs to be taken immediately:

Move the person into a warm environment

Remove all wet clothing and put on dry clothing

Use warm (not hot) water or body heat to gently warm the affected area.

Do NOT rub or massage the skin.

Do NOT use heating pads, fireplaces or stoves directly on the skin.

Seek medical care as soon as possible to reduce the risk of permanent tissue damage.

Safe home heating tips

Use only UL listed, indoor rated heating equipment.

Ensure furnaces and fireplaces are properly vented and maintained.

Keep a working carbon monoxide detector on every floor of you home.

Never use grills, generators or camp stoves inside a home or garage.

Learn more about how to stay safe during the winter storm by visiting phdmc.org.