Ohio bonus program for Afghanistan veterans enters final year

The Ohio Veterans Bonus program associated with the Afghanistan Conflict is nearing completion, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services said Wednesday.

The program pays those who served in the U.S. armed forces after Oct. 7, 2001. Once a veteran has received $500 for service anywhere in the world or $1,000 for service in a designated country, or the maximum $1,500 bonus, the veteran is not eligible for additional funds, the department said.

Service members who completed their deployments in Afghanistan and have not yet applied for the Ohio Veterans Bonus can do so up until Aug. 30, 2024.

$9.5 million of funding was included in the state’s most recent biennial budget for the program, which will sunset in one year.

“These funds will ensure that department can make a rigorous final push to pay every eligible veteran — including those who may have been denied payment because of correctable technicalities or other impediments,” the department said in a release.

Since 2010, the Ohio Veteran Bonus has paid $77.7 million to more than 97,000 veterans from the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq Wars.

In 2010, Ohio voters approved the sale of up to $200 million in bonds to fund the program.

Historically, the vast majority of applicants are eligible, the department said. The current number of payouts for Ohioans who served in Afghanistan is 19,865.

In the past, a veteran could apply three or four times before they receive a full $1,500, the state said.

“I am thrilled that Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Legislature have fully funded this program so that all who served during the Afghanistan conflict receive the Bonus they have earned,” said retired Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, Ohio Department of Veterans Services director.

“This bonus is a wonderful form of gratitude, like a heartfelt ‘thank you’ from the citizens of Ohio,” she said. “We at the Department of Veterans Services are doing everything we can to encourage all eligible veterans and service members to apply.”

To determine if one is eligible and apply for a bonus, go to www.ohiovets.gov/veteransbonus