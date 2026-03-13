Ohio education board names new state superintendent

Phillip H. Wagner will begin his new job with the state in August. In the meantime, Jason Wagner, a State Board of Education attorney, is the interim superintendent.

Paul Craft, who served as state superintendent beginning in 2023, was named by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the next director of the Department of Defense Education Activity, overseeing K-12 education for the military.

“I think this organization is well-set for continued service to students and the public of Ohio,” Craft said of the State Board of Education of Ohio.

Phillip Wagner started as a school psychologist and then transferred to an administrative role in Hudson City schools before becoming a superintendent at Licking Heights School District. He has served as superintendent of Johnstown-Monroe Local Schools since 2022.

“Ohio is home to outstanding educators and school personnel, and I’m excited to lead the work to ensure we have an excellent education workforce ready to make a difference for Ohio’s students,” Phillip Wagner said.